Macomb Police ask for help identifying witness in house party shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police reported Thursday they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a witness as part of their investigation into a March 24 shooting.

Police stated the individual is not a suspect, but they believe he knows important details from the incident.

Police are asking for help identifying this person. (Macomb Police Department)

This is the second witness police have asked the public’s assistance in identifying.

Police have also arrested one individual following the incident. Donell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb was arrested on March 25 and charged with armed violence and possession of cannabis.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m. on March 25.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged and then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

