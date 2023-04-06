Much colder start to the day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wow, what a difference 24 hours makes when a strong cold front comes through. Morning temperatures are about 30 degrees colder this morning, compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s. We have clear to mostly clear skies with light winds. Due to those factors, some very patchy frost will be possible this morning. High pressure will continue to build into the region today, leading to a lot of sunshine to enjoy. However, from time to time there will be some thin upper-level clouds overhead. Those clouds will not block out the sunlight they will just filter it some, especially for the south/southeastern tier of the Tri-States. With continued northwesterly winds, highs will be a little unseasonably cool today. Normally, daytime highs this time of year are in the low 60s. Today though, highs will be in the low to mid 50s. For tonight, we will have lows in the 30s again. Skies will be clear for much of the area, but the south/southeastern tier may continue to have some of those thin upper-level clouds. Yet again, some very patchy frost will be possible.

After another pretty chilly start tomorrow, we will have warmer highs. With continued sunshine and winds switching to the southeast temperatures will be very seasonable in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to gradually increase as we head into the weekend.

