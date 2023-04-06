NECAC holding focus meetings for community input

QUINCY (WGEM) - NECAC is holding a variety of focus meetings Thursday April 6, to hear from the community on what resources and services they can provide.

In conjunction to their Community Needs Survey, meetings like these have led to the creation of food pantries, employment readiness, and other services they offer.

Intake Assistant Crystal Bliss urges anyone who sees a need in the community to come and share at the meeting. She said they anticipate the need of transportation and gas cards to be one of the issues. Bliss says they want to continue NECAC’s goal to help anyone that is in need.

“We need to provide for them, the elderly, disabled, low income people “ Bliss said, “they need as much help as they can get. That’s what we’re here for”.

If you are interested in attending the Marion County meeting, it is held at 2:00 pm at the Marion County NECAC office at 3518 Palmyra Rd in Hannibal.

Other area focus meetings are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Shelby County, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Monroe County, 10 a.m. Monday, April 17 in Pike County and 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27 in Ralls County.

