Nonprofit to host Trivia Night fundraiser for high school graduate scholarships

Outreach Community Center
Outreach Community Center(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - One Tri-State non-profit wants to award hardworking graduating seniors in Scott County.

The Outreach Community Center is inviting the community to their annual Trivia Night. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the EMS building, 734 State Rt 106 Winchester. All proceeds from the night will go toward their scholarship fund.

“In 2015, we started giving away three $500 scholarships to Scott County graduates who display outstanding community service,” said the nonprofit’s owner Marsha Mayner. “And as of now, we’ve given away $10,500 in scholarships.”

Mayner said they encourage the public to dress up for this year’s theme.

“This year our trivia night is ‘Time Traveler’,” Mayner said. “And we’re going to travel back through the decades.”

You can learn more about Outreach Community Center here.

