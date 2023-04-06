Organizations raise awareness for child abuse

QUINCY (WGEM) - In honor of National Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month The Advocacy Network for Children is helping educate the community on the matter through several different events throughout the community.

In Quincy, a flag-raising ceremony was held to honor child victims who have been abused, neglected, or had lost their lives to abuse or neglect over the years.

The event took place outside of the Adams County Courthouse, at 521 Vermont Street.

A Local law enforcement Honor Guard presented the raising of the flag, and it can still be seen on 5th Street.

When looking at the flag you’ll see the representation of the statistic that one in every five children suffers from abuse or neglect.

Child Advocacy Center Manager for the Advocacy Network for Children Jamie Carroll said they continue to host these events to not only try and raise awareness but to also help educate community members.

“We just like to raise awareness and let people know like what we do. We’re kind of behind the scenes so people do really realize ya know that we talk to kids every day in nine different counties. We just like to actually see the support of the community as well as all of our multi-disciplinary team members,” Carroll said.

The Advocacy Network for Children has advocated for thousands of abused and neglected children in Adams County since opening over 30 years ago.

“Our job is really rewarding and it always puts things into perspective but it’s not an easy job by any means,” Carroll said. “However, seeing the support from the community, people that appreciate us, and then all of our team members that help us with these types of cases is just really a great feeling,” Carroll said.

Child abuse occurs at every socioeconomic level, across ethnic and cultural lines, within all religions, and at all levels of education.

Advocacy Network officials said if you see something, say something, as reporting is the greatest thing a community could do to help.

Through April some local businesses are also pitching in their efforts to raise money for the cause. Carroll said businesses like Hy-Vee, County Market, and K’s Family Foods are selling items like cookies with blue icing and giving a portion of the proceeds to the Advocacy Network for Children. Wink’s Drinks is featuring a drink this month as well as The Drink Shop.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.