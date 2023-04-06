The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans are moving forward for many of the events going on in Quincy during the spring and summer.

That’s after the Quincy City Council approved live music permits and zoning request changes.

One of them includes the Erica Schroeder Benefit. Maine Street from 6th to 7th Streets will close on Sunday, May 21 for that.

Another includes, Blues in the District, which runs for six Fridays downtown throughout the summer.

There was a concern from Alderman Michael Farha about insurance coverage.

City Clerk Laura Oakman said event organizers have to cover up to at least $1 million.

“That’s a relatively low amount if an accident ever happens or somebody were to be killed or heaven forbid a stage were to collapse or something of that nature, I’m not sure that’s enough,” Farha said.

After Monday night’s meeting, the Chamber of Commerce also has the go ahead to place signs along Maine Street between 6th and 36th streets, the week of May 1 ahead of the dogwood parade on May 6.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.