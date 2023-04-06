The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans are moving forward for many of the events going on in Quincy during the spring and summer.

That’s after the Quincy City Council approved live music permits and zoning request changes.

One of them includes the Erica Schroeder Benefit. Maine Street from 6th to 7th Streets will close on Sunday, May 21 for that.

Another includes, Blues in the District, which runs for six Fridays downtown throughout the summer.

There was a concern from Alderman Michael Farha about insurance coverage.

City Clerk Laura Oakman said event organizers have to cover up to at least $1 million.

“That’s a relatively low amount if an accident ever happens or somebody were to be killed or heaven forbid a stage were to collapse or something of that nature, I’m not sure that’s enough,” Farha said.

After Monday night’s meeting, the Chamber of Commerce also has the go ahead to place signs along Maine Street between 6th and 36th streets, the week of May 1 ahead of the dogwood parade on May 6.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damage in Table Grove, Illinois.
Tornadoes spotted in McDonough and Fulton counties in Illinois
Bodies Found
Quincy Police find 2 deceased males in different apartments
Decision 2023
Election Day in Illinois and Missouri
Fatal crash
Fatal crash partially closes part of Highway 27 in Lee County
Local law enforcement reacts to proposed Missouri Bill
Local sheriff, driver react to MO distracted driving bill

Latest News

Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy
Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy
The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events
The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events
Aeronautics Committee meets, discusses completed and upcoming upgrades to Quincy Regional Airport
Aeronautics Committee meets, discusses completed and upcoming upgrades to Quincy Regional Airport
A local business owner is jumping at the opportunity to bring some more indoor fun to Quincy...
Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy