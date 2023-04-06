Quincy University names new women’s basketball head coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University announced Thursday that Courntey Boyd has been named the new head coach for the women’s basketball team.

According to QU officials, Boyd comes from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa where she served as the head women’s basketball coach since 2017 and as the Assistant Athletic Director and Senior Woman Leader since 2022.

“At Quincy University, championship-caliber play and postseason success are part of our history and tradition in women’s basketball,” said Brian McGee, Quincy University president. “Today, we take a big step forward in returning to that tradition of success by naming Courtney Boyd as our head women’s basketball coach. A native of the Tri-State region, Coach Boyd is an extraordinary leader, a proven winner, a national coach of the year, and a national champion. She is exactly the right coach for the future of this program. We are thrilled to welcome her back to NCAA Division II and to her new home at Quincy University.”

Boyd’s overall record at Clarke University is 155-42 with her team appearing in the NAIA National Tournament each of the past five years. The team went last season and finished as the NAIA National Champions. She has received many accolades in her coaching career including the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under Award in 2017, the Heart of America Coach of the Year in 2022, and the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2023.

“In collegiate women’s basketball, each year only seven head coaches can call themselves a national champion, and we just hired one of them,” said Josh Rabe, athletic director. “Coach Boyd’s resume speaks for itself, but it is her personality and values that are what we look for at Quincy University. We welcome her and her family with open arms and look forward to her championship leadership, leading current and future Hawks on the hardwood.”

Boyd grew up in Keokuk, Iowa, where she led the Keokuk High School Women’s Basketball team to a second-place finish in the 2005 Class 3-A state tournament. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Dixie State University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Augusta University. She was a two-year starting point guard and team captain for the Dixie State Women’s Basketball team and set the school record for the most three pointers in a game.

“I am more than grateful for the opportunity to lead this program. I want to thank President McGee and Athletic Director Josh Rabe for their confidence in me to put QU back on the map,” said Boyd. “Being able to come back to a University that I watched dominate in women’s basketball as a kid is an exciting feeling. I am ready to build on the tradition of QU Women’s Basketball and can’t wait to share my passion for the game and the growth of young women with the Quincy community.”

Prior to joining Clarke University, Boyd served as the Associate Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In addition, she has served in numerous coaching roles at AIB College of Business in Des Moines, IA, Augusta University in Augusta, GA, and Grand View University in Des Moines.

