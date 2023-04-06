Several road, sewer improvements coming to Barry

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Several public works projects are being planned in Barry.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said they received almost $90,000 of motor fuel tax dollars to resurface streets and convert the old basketball courts into parking lots.

“We’re going to be resurfacing a fair amount of streets around town in shorter sections,” Hogge said. “We’ve got one long section [on Bainbridge] but mostly shorter sections that need help.”

Hogge said the city also received an approximate $230,000 state grant to work on the sewer lines on the west side of town by the school.

“When they originally put the sewer lines in this town, somebody must have known what they were doing,” Hogge said. “Because, we’ve sent cameras down there and we have found very, very few cracks, holes, or root intrusions. We want to keep it that way.”

Hogge said bids are out for both projects and plan to start work as soon as possible.

