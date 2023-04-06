Superintendent, student react to MO drivers ed bill

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri bill is looks to give students a way to prepare themselves to get their drivers license at school.

The measure would require high schools to offer drivers education classes for grades 10 through 12 as part of their health curriculum.

Monroe City R-1 School District Superintendent Tony DeGrave said their high school used to offer drivers ed before COVID hit.

He said they haven’t been able to do that anymore due to a lack of staff with the proper training. He said it would be a good idea to bring it back for students.

“Anytime we can enhance students safety, especially behind the wheel of a beginning driver, it’s paramount that we try to take advantage of that and our kids are our biggest asset so anything we can do to enhance safety is second to none,” DeGrave said.

He said if the bill passed, they would be able to get the cars, and he’s positive staff will step up to help teach the courses and give the students the experience they need. DeGrave said one challenge is that a driver’s ed instructor needs to be certified and getting that certification could take time, especially since no local colleges offer the required courses.

One Monroe City High School senior said he thinks offering drivers ed in school would be helpful.

Beau Lucas said he had to take both his and written and drivers test in Hannibal. He said that process was very time consuming and required a lot of planning.

“After I turned 16, I think I had to wait like a week or two because I was involved in the musical when we were doing it so you know, I had almost every night, I had very little time and I had to make sure it was a time I was off from that, my parents were off from work, and there wasn’t anything going on with any of my siblings,” Lucas said.

He said if they were offered in high school it would help speed the process along and make things more convenient for students wanting to get their license.

He said it can help people start driving sooner, and could make students feel safer as everyone is getting educated on driving at the same time and would be prepared when they get their license.

