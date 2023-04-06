Superintendent, student react to MO drivers ed bill

Proposed Missouri Bill would require drivers ed to be taught in school
Proposed Missouri Bill would require drivers ed to be taught in school(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri bill is looks to give students a way to prepare themselves to get their drivers license at school.

The measure would require high schools to offer drivers education classes for grades 10 through 12 as part of their health curriculum.

Monroe City R-1 School District Superintendent Tony DeGrave said their high school used to offer drivers ed before COVID hit.

He said they haven’t been able to do that anymore due to a lack of staff with the proper training. He said it would be a good idea to bring it back for students.

“Anytime we can enhance students safety, especially behind the wheel of a beginning driver, it’s paramount that we try to take advantage of that and our kids are our biggest asset so anything we can do to enhance safety is second to none,” DeGrave said.

He said if the bill passed, they would be able to get the cars, and he’s positive staff will step up to help teach the courses and give the students the experience they need. DeGrave said one challenge is that a driver’s ed instructor needs to be certified and getting that certification could take time, especially since no local colleges offer the required courses.

One Monroe City High School senior said he thinks offering drivers ed in school would be helpful.

Beau Lucas said he had to take both his and written and drivers test in Hannibal. He said that process was very time consuming and required a lot of planning.

“After I turned 16, I think I had to wait like a week or two because I was involved in the musical when we were doing it so you know, I had almost every night, I had very little time and I had to make sure it was a time I was off from that, my parents were off from work, and there wasn’t anything going on with any of my siblings,” Lucas said.

He said if they were offered in high school it would help speed the process along and make things more convenient for students wanting to get their license.

He said it can help people start driving sooner, and could make students feel safer as everyone is getting educated on driving at the same time and would be prepared when they get their license.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies Found
Quincy Police find 2 deceased males in different apartments
Tornado damage in Table Grove, Illinois.
Tornadoes spotted in McDonough and Fulton counties in Illinois
Fatal crash
Fatal crash partially closes part of Highway 27 in Lee County
Local law enforcement reacts to proposed Missouri Bill
Local sheriff, driver react to MO distracted driving bill
Hannibal Public School District to host job fair
Marion and Ralls County voters elect three members to the Hannibal School Board

Latest News

Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy
Indoor trampoline park to come to Quincy
The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events
The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events
Aeronautics Committee meets, discusses completed and upcoming upgrades to Quincy Regional Airport
Aeronautics Committee meets, discusses completed and upcoming upgrades to Quincy Regional Airport
Plans are moving forward for many of the events you’re used to going to in Quincy during the...
The Quincy City Council approves permits and plans for spring and summer events