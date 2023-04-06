Victims identified in fatal Lee County crash

(wcax)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa. (WGEM) - The Iowa State Patrol released the names of those involved in a Lee County fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the crash report, Rose Becker, 73, and Ross Becker, 75 of Farmington, Iowa, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of J40 and US 218 then pulled onto US 218 to head west.

Their vehicle was struck by a semi traveling north on US 218, causing Ross to be ejected from the vehicle.

According to the ISP crash report, the two victims were not wearing a seatbelt.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said they were dispatched to the scene on intersection J40 and Highway 27 around 3 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Iowa State Patrol, ISP was assisted on the scene by IDOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

