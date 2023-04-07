92 new trees planted in Hannibal this Week

90 new trees were planted along South Main Street in Hannibal.
90 new trees were planted along South Main Street in Hannibal.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s future tree canopy grew much larger this week with the addition of 92 new trees.

Members of the Hannibal Tree Board planted the new trees in coordination with Hannibal Parks and Recreation along South Main Street.

Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan said the tree plantings are meant to help improve the aesthetics to the area, along with building habitat along the river.

She said the area along South Main Street is city owned bare land, due to it being in the river floodplain outside of the levee.

With the area being at risk of flooding, the trees selected to be planted were all native species that are flood tolerant.

Some of those species include Sycamore, Cottonwood River Birch, Tulip Poplar, Swamp Oak, Sweetgum and Buttonbrush.

The trees were donated by Forest Releaf of Missouri.

Trevathan said more trees will be planted in the future at Sodalis Nature Preserve, and there may be room for more trees along South Main Street in the future as well.

