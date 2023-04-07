Alabama to headline 75th annual Tri-State Rodeo

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee announced Friday the schedule for the 75th annual Tri-State Rodeo.

The event will take place Sept. 6 through Sept. 9 in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Ian Munsick

Thursday, Sept. 7: Chris Janson

Friday, Sept. 8: Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 9: Riley Green

Organizers stated, along with the music entertainment each night will highlight multiple rodeo events, hosted by long-time rodeo announcer, Boyd Polhamus, Barrelman Justin Rumford, and Bullfighters Dusty Tuckness and Nathan Harp.

The announced specialty act this year is Cowboy Kenny Steel Rodeo Freestyle Motocross.

Three Iowa party bands will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard following the main stage concert each night:

Wednesday, Sept. 6: The Tank Anthony Band

Thursday, Sept. 7: NATU Band

Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9: Stumptown

Tickets for the Tri-State Rodeo will go on sale at 8 a.m. April 14 and will be available at tristaterodeo.org or by calling the Tri-State Rodeo Box Office at 319-372-2550. Tickets include entry into the rodeo, the concert, and the after-party.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.