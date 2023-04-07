Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 7, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kyle Holtmeyer

Jarred Hester

Ramsey Fry

Joe Brocksieck

Jim Hurt

William Meyer

Annabelle Homan

Sarah Kraus

Shay Cassidy

Lucy Strubinger

Tom Cutkomp

Toni Dyer

Riley Cutforth

Kathy Wisehart

Gene Oenning

Julie Oakman Wilbers

Ella Rose Kill

Carol Lindsey

Neil Johnson

Maddy Johnson

Ben Deming

Lanny Bowman

Brad Householder

Sophia Epley

Justin Sillars

Brody Klauser

Jeff Barker

Quintin Arnold

Janet Gallagher

Gail Kepple

Richard Hilliard

William Gelvin

Tiffany Lewis

Jim Mcmillen

Jeff Mcmillen

Donna Woods

Martha Fee

ANNIVERSARIES

Randy & Linda Gertz

Corey & Nancy Grisham

Michael & Brend Kirby

Bruce & Bertha Morrow

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.