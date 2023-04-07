Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 7, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kyle Holtmeyer
Jarred Hester
Ramsey Fry
Joe Brocksieck
Jim Hurt
William Meyer
Annabelle Homan
Sarah Kraus
Shay Cassidy
Lucy Strubinger
Tom Cutkomp
Toni Dyer
Riley Cutforth
Kathy Wisehart
Gene Oenning
Julie Oakman Wilbers
Ella Rose Kill
Carol Lindsey
Neil Johnson
Maddy Johnson
Ben Deming
Lanny Bowman
Brad Householder
Sophia Epley
Justin Sillars
Brody Klauser
Jeff Barker
Quintin Arnold
Janet Gallagher
Gail Kepple
Richard Hilliard
William Gelvin
Tiffany Lewis
Jim Mcmillen
Jeff Mcmillen
Donna Woods
Martha Fee
ANNIVERSARIES
Randy & Linda Gertz
Corey & Nancy Grisham
Michael & Brend Kirby
Bruce & Bertha Morrow
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.