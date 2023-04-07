Culbertson Memorial Hospital hit by cyber-attack

Culbertson Memorial Hospital
Culbertson Memorial Hospital(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) – Culbertson Memorial Hospital officials reported Friday the hospital had been the victim of a cyber-attack last week.

Officials stated they discovered a network disruption at 3 a.m. March 30 that required information systems to be taken offline.

“This action disabled access to most functions while we investigated the activity,” Culbertson CEO Gregg Snyder said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “We immediately retained third-party specialists to assist us with our investigation.”

“At this point we have determined that we were the victim of a cyber-security incident. While we have yet to fully understand the full depth of the intrusion, we are working around the clock to better understand what happened,” Snyder said.

Director of Community Relations Molly Sorrell said Friday that the hospital does not know if any of its health care or patient account information was compromised.

“Right now our focus is to get up and running and fully functional by Tuesday,” Sorrell said.

Snyder added, “while our investigation is ongoing, be assured Culbertson is working diligently to fully restore all systems so we can effectively serve the community. While we have regained the utilization to a portion of our systems, we expect to have fully restored critical service systems by April 11.

Snyder said that Culbertson has initiated “many upgrades and security improvements to help prevent similar events from happening in the future, and that we appreciate the patience and understanding of our employees, patients, and the community at large.”

