Cyclists urge patience and safety as weather warms

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With warmer than average weather expected over the next couple of weeks, many people may be dusting off their bikes for the first time this year.

With more people hitting the road on two wheels, cyclists are urging everyone to use extra caution.

Alex Adams, service manager for Madison-Davis Bicycles, said he understands occasional frustration as he is a motorist and a cyclist.

However, Adams said bike safety is a group effort.

“I’m just asking everyone to be patient with each other. Be aware of your surroundings. Cyclists, please use our hand signals when making turns or stopping. It just helps the motorist kind of gauge what you’re going to do. Obey all the traffic signs,” said Adams.

He said drivers should also leave plenty of space when passing a cyclist. Illinois state law requires a three foot passing minimum.

Adams also urged all drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Whether you’re riding your bike or in your car, don’t be distracted by your phone,” said Adams.

He said there are several tools available to help keep bikers safe, like flags and lights.

“Daytime running lights for cyclists... this will help capture the attention of motorists and also help you see if you ride in the nighttime too, they work for both. A nice bright set of a headlight and taillight... in the daytime we suggest running them on flash mode,” said Adams.

Bikes should also receive a spring tune up, with a check to make sure everything is tight, and the brakes are working before going out for the first time.

Splash Park
Additions coming to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort
Flowers are beginning to bloom in forests across the region.
Nature hikes announced just outside of Hannibal
92 new trees planted in Hannibal this Week
