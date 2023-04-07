Hospital Report: April 7, 2023

Deaths:

Richard “Dickie: Glenn, age 76, of Hannibal died on April 5 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Lois W. Wand, age 89, of Quincy died on April 5 in the Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living Center.

Donna J. Meyer, age 71, of Hannibal died on April 6 in her home.

Births:

Spencer and Katy Myers of Mendon, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Dalton and Andrea Williams of New London, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Ethan Barfield and Lisa Tanner of Mt. Sterling, Illinois welcomed a girl.

