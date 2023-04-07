Illinois bills look to cap insulin prices

QUINCY (WGEM) - There could be relief soon for some Illinois residents struggling to afford insulin.

SB1559 and HB2189 are looking to cap insulin costs for those on state insurance at $35 for a month’s supply.

Blessing Diabetes Center pharmacist Jennifer Frericks said the cost of a 10 milliliter bottle of insulin can range from $25 to more than $400. She said even for those paying $25, costs can add up quickly as some patients might need multiple bottles a month.

She said while a $35 cap is good, it only helps those with insurance through the state.

“There are those patients that fall through the cracks,” she said. “They don’t qualify for Medicaid, but yet they can’t afford to purchase insurance so they’re really stuck. Even if they purchase insurance, the co-pays for the insulin are so high that after they purchase they insurance they still can’t afford their insulin.”

This comes as drug makers are reducing the price for insulin. Eli Lily capping costs of insulin products at $35 a month for senior enrolled in Medicare. Novo Nordisk is slashing insulin prices by 75%. Sanfori is capping costs for insulin at $35 a month for people with insurance.

Frericks said some of the patients she’s worked with have tried to ration their insulin and even go days without it. She said this can cause long-term health problems and some have even ended up in the emergency room.

One local diabetes patient said more can be done that just capping the cost of insulin.

Mendon, Illinois, resident Katie Ohnemus said she has been living with type 1 diabetes for 27 years. She said the cost of insulin before put a lot of pressure on her and her husband when they first got married. She said depending on the type of diabetes, insulin isn’t just the only major cost.

“In order for me to get my insulin into my body, I use an insulin pump and there’s multiple steps in order to get the insulin from the vial into that insulin pump so you have to buy those supplies and you have to change out that insulin every three days during the month so you are looking at several supplies used throughout that month,” Ohnemus said.

She said the costs for the equipment can vary out of pocket, but to get that and insulin covered, she normally has to pay at least $2000 for their deductible. She said the costs of those supplies are more than what she pays for insulin.

She said the bill does need to do more for those who aren’t on state insurance, but also needs to take into account to cover the other medical equipment and technology that people use to aid them.

