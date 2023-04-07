Macomb recieves $40K from state for worlds largest Monopoly game

MACOMB (WGEM) - Gov. Pritzker on Friday announced $22.5 million in state grants to boost tourism and to support Illinois festivals and attractions.

The funding includes $40,000 for the purchase and installation of the “world’s largest Monopoly game on the grounds of the McDonough County Courthouse and $24,000 to upgrade the “Our Front Porch” space in the Western Illinois Museum, both in Macomb.

“Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit, and now that people are finding that out through our marketing, our tourism economy is booming,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program has been a vital part of that success by restoring and enhancing the great events across our state that draw visitors from around the world. When we invest in projects like these — it reverberates beyond just one event or exhibit. It benefits entire communities — from small business owners who get to attract more customers to families with young children who get to enjoy all that Illinois has to offer.”

According to the governor, this second round of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program provides grant funding to localities, organizations, and businesses for a broad range of tourism-related improvements, events, and activities. This builds upon $10 million in funding through the first round of the grant program provided to 40 localities across the state. Combined with Illinois’ largest-ever tourism campaign, ‘Middle of Everything,’ Illinois is prioritizing investing in our thriving tourism industry while driving millions of visitors to choose Illinois for their next trip.

The governor reported, through the $22.5 million investment, $5 million was reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $17.5 million is supporting a broad range of other tourism-related projects such as attractions, museums, live performance venues, and more.

Applications were selected through a competitive process, with each grantee demonstrating how the award would help businesses in the surrounding area, as well as the project’s ability to attract visitors for overnight stays. Projects also scored higher based on proximity to commercial corridors and services – including hotels/motels, restaurants, retail, and other commercial operations.

The full list of grant recipients is below:

