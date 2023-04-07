Moderna COVID-19 vaccination have expired

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve taken the first shot of the Moderna “Two-Shot” COVID-19 vaccination, you will need to find an alternative to finish the sequence.

The original version doses expire for those ages 6 and up and will no longer be available at the Adams and Pike County Health Departments.

Anyone who has taken the first shot of the Moderna Primary series will be able to take a shot from the Pfizer series to complete the vaccination.

Moderna booster shots are still available as well as other alternative boosters for COVID-19.

“As a reminder to the public, if you have received both of your primary series vaccines and you have the newest bivalent booster out there, then you are up to date and there are no other vaccinations for you at this time,” said Emily Hendrickson, the Director of Nursing at the Adams County Health Department.

The main series Moderna Vaccinations for ages 6 months to 5 years old, as well as Moderna booster shots are still available.

For those who have not received any vaccinations yet, both Pfizer and the Novavax vaccinations are available.

The Adams County Health Department is currently taking walk ins for COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

The Adams County Health Department immunization clinic is open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Pike County immunization clinic is also open on a walk-in basis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For further COVID-19 vaccination updates, you can visit the health departments website here.

