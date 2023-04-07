Nature hikes announced just outside of Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the forests begin to come alive this spring, the Missouri Department of Conservation has announced two spring nature hikes.

The hikes will be Saturday, April 22 at the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area, just outside of Hannibal.

According to conservation educator Kathi Moore, the two hikes will be split into two different sections.

The morning hike is focused on bird watching the spring migratory birds, and it’s the first time the hike has involved bird watching. The afternoon hike is focused on the wildflowers and other plants along the hiking route.

Moore said she is happy to incorporate something new into the hikes this year.

“I think it’s really exciting because it brings out different people because people may be interested in birds and then learn something about wildflowers and vice versa, be interested in wildflowers and then learn a little something about birds,” Moore said.

She said participants will learn a lot about nature regardless of which hike they register for.

“Even though you’re coming for bids, they’re going to talk about the forested habitat. If you’re coming for wildflowers, they’re going to talk about other things that make a forest, a forest,” Moore said. “And so, they’re going to connect everything together and connect you to nature.”

She suggests hikers dress for the weather and for those on the bird watching hike to bring binoculars.

The bird watching hike begins at 10 a.m. and will be led by Quincy University Biology professor Dr. Coelho, an avid birder and trained Missouri Master Naturalist.

The wildflowers hike kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be led by the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists.

Both hikes are free, but registration is required as space is limited.

Registration for the morning bird hike can be found here.

Registration for the afternoon wildflowers hike can be found here.

