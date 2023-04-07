Portions of the Tri-States Under a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory Through 9 AM

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pike and Brown counties in Illinois through 9 AM. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Also, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Schuyler and Scott counites in Illinois through 9 AM. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

A few counties remain under a Freeze Warning this morning while a few other counties remain under a Frost Advisory. (maxuser | WGEM)

It is chilly again this morning with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Temperatures will warm up fairly quickly this morning though, with temperatures in the low 40s by 9 AM. Then, temperatures will be in the low 60s by about 1 PM. A large area of high pressure has settled into the region. This high pressure will begin to slowly slide off to our east over the next few days. With the placement of this high, winds have shifted to the south/southeast. Even though the winds will be light today, those south/southeasterly winds and plentiful sunshine will lead to highs in the low to mid 60s. That is very seasonable for this time of year. So today will turn out beautifully.

We will have clear skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures will still be cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be another gorgeous day. After a chill start to the day, daytime highs will get a little warmer thanks to abundant sunshine and continued southeasterly winds.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.