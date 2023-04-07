Quincy Recycling Center facing issues

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy is running into an issue with the recycling collection sites around the city.

Quincy’s Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte would like to remind residents to follow the guidelines for depositing cardboard recyclables at the city’s three designated collection sites:

  • Empty the boxes of all packing materials
  • Remove any loose tape
  • Flatten the box completely

Conte said he has heard reports of cardboard boxes being dropped in the collection bins with large amounts styrofoam inside, as well as cardboard boxes filled with glass being dropped in bins, glass and all.

Residents who are unable to utilize the recycling drop-off sites can contact the Department of Central Services to arrange for City personnel to pickup and transport their recyclable materials. Please call (217) 228-4553 for additional information.

