Seasonable Overnight with Patchy Frost Possible; Much Warmer Temperatures Ahead

Temperatures will be cool again overnight, likely dropping into the mid-30s, so some patchy frost is possible through early Saturday morning. A warming trend will occur through the weekend and much of the upcoming week with generally dry conditions through Monday.
By Jesse Risley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It will remain seasonable but cool overnight with nighttime low temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-30s under mostly clear skies; therefore, some patchy frost is possible across parts of the area, particularly for the northern tier of counties. We can expect to see generally clear to partly cloudy skies continuing through Saturday evening under light SSE winds. Weekend high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s on Saturday and in the mid to upper-60s on Sunday. A disturbance may bring some high clouds across the region for Easter Sunday, though it is expected to be dry and warm with periods of sunshine too.

On Monday a weak disturbance brings increasing clouds with a low chance of some very light showers (appreciable rainfall is not expected at this time), though temperatures begin an upward climb to well above normal thresholds which appears to culminate in spring’s first 80-degree (or above) high-temperature day next Friday. It will otherwise be tranquil and dry through the rest of the work week (TUE - FRI) under this warming trend that brings plenty of sunshine.

J. Risley

