Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Organizers of the Hannibal Barbeque Festival announced Friday that country music star Trace Adkins will headline the festival this year.
Organizers stated Adkins will appear with special guests; Confederate Railroad and Feudin’ Hillbillys.
The festival is scheduled for July 22.
Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. Friday and can be purchased here.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.