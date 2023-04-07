Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Organizers of the Hannibal Barbeque Festival announced Friday that country music star Trace Adkins will headline the festival this year.

Organizers stated Adkins will appear with special guests; Confederate Railroad and Feudin’ Hillbillys.

The festival is scheduled for July 22.

Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. Friday and can be purchased here.

