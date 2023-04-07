Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival

Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Organizers of the Hannibal Barbeque Festival announced Friday that country music star Trace Adkins will headline the festival this year.

Organizers stated Adkins will appear with special guests; Confederate Railroad and Feudin’ Hillbillys.

The festival is scheduled for July 22.

Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. Friday and can be purchased here.

