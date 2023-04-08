Additions coming to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County campsite that draws in between 700 to 1,000 visitors each year is expected to bring even more visitors with new additions on the way.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort at Pine Lakes is one of 79 sites across the nation. Employees at the site said the franchise has a fan following of RV campers who make it a point to stop at every single one.

General manager Beth Van Hecke said they expect this season, which will kick off on Memorial Day weekend, to be their biggest and best yet.

“We want to be able to appeal to more customers,” Van Hecke said.

Van Hecke said that’s why they are adding several new amenities to the park.

On Friday, workers began installing concrete at the all-new splash park including two waterslides. Van Hecke said this new feature will be a great addition to visitors and locals alike.

“We’re going to appeal to those who want to just come out for the day,” Van Hecke said. “They can come and get a day pass with us without the need to camp here.”

For those not thrilled with the idea of roughing it, there will be 30 new cabins that will include electricity, water and sewage.

“Our already existing cabins and cottages get booked for Memorial Day till Labor Day,” Van Hecke said. “So we’re hoping these new units can allow more into the facility.”

Van Hecke said they’re also adding 38 sites for RV campers.

“We can now accommodate bigger campers that we’ve never been able to accommodate before,” Van Hecke said.

Pittsfield’s mayor Gary Mendenhall said each year, the campsite brings tourism and dollars to the city.

“The majority of the city’s income is based on sales tax,” Mendenhall said. “And when you have got people coming to town and buying things, not only does it help the local businesses, but it also helps the city’s yearly income.”

Mendenhall said it’s also another way to keep promoting Pittsfield.

“Visitors will come to town and find our Looking for Lincoln Homes,” Mendenhall said. “They find the downtown square area and the shops around the square.”

Van Hecke said the new additions are also creating about 30 more new seasonal jobs.

On Friday afternoon, they conducted interviews for 2023′s seasonal candidates.

Van Hecke said with good weather this year, construction is on track to be completed ahead of the campsite’s Memorial Day weekend kick-off.

