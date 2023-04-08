Brief tornado confirmed in Scott County from March 31 outbreak
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois confirmed that a brief tornado touched down in Scott County, Illinois on the afternoon of March 31.
An investigation by weather service meteorologists found that a spotter recorded a video of a tornado moving through the Illinois River Valley.
The tornado was rated EF-U, which stands for Unknown as no damage was reported.
The tornado was estimated to have lasted from 5:15 p.m. to 5:17 p.m. with an estimated path length of 0.63 miles.
The touchdown was near IL-100 just northeast of Florence, Illinois or around 6.5 miles West Northwest of Winchester, Illinois.
The weather service also confirmed two other tornadoes from this outbreak Saturday, including a brief EF-0 just north of Jacksonville and a brief EF-1 just northwest of Deer Creek in Morgan County, Illinois.
The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF) rates tornado strength based on estimated wind speeds calculated from damage. This scale is as follows:
- EF0: 65-85mph
- EF1: 86-110mph
- EF2: 111-135mph
- EF3: 136-165mph
- EF4: 166-200mph
- EF5: 200+mph
Tornadoes may be rated EF-U (Unknown) when video evidence of a tornado exists, but no damage is found to assign a rating.
The storm summary page of the March 31 outbreak across Central Illinois can be found here.
