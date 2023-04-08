Brief tornado confirmed in Scott County from March 31 outbreak

A short-lived tornado was confirmed to have occurred in Scott County on March 31st.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois confirmed that a brief tornado touched down in Scott County, Illinois on the afternoon of March 31.

An investigation by weather service meteorologists found that a spotter recorded a video of a tornado moving through the Illinois River Valley.

The tornado was rated EF-U, which stands for Unknown as no damage was reported.

The tornado was estimated to have lasted from 5:15 p.m. to 5:17 p.m. with an estimated path length of 0.63 miles.

The touchdown was near IL-100 just northeast of Florence, Illinois or around 6.5 miles West Northwest of Winchester, Illinois.

The weather service also confirmed two other tornadoes from this outbreak Saturday, including a brief EF-0 just north of Jacksonville and a brief EF-1 just northwest of Deer Creek in Morgan County, Illinois.

The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF) rates tornado strength based on estimated wind speeds calculated from damage. This scale is as follows:

  • EF0: 65-85mph
  • EF1: 86-110mph
  • EF2: 111-135mph
  • EF3: 136-165mph
  • EF4: 166-200mph
  • EF5: 200+mph

Tornadoes may be rated EF-U (Unknown) when video evidence of a tornado exists, but no damage is found to assign a rating.

The storm summary page of the March 31 outbreak across Central Illinois can be found here.

