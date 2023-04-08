Elevated Fire Danger on Easter Sunday

Anyone planning on getting outside and enjoying the warm weather on Easter Sunday should refrain from burning as the fire danger threat will be elevated across the area.

A ridge of high pressure remains firmly in control across much of the country, leading to quiet weather, clear skies and warming temperatures. This trend will continue on Easter Sunday with highs rising back into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. A Southerly breeze will pick up Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 20mph or so. This breeze, in combination with the dry ground and low humidity, will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across the Tri-States Sunday. If burning outdoors, make sure to have a water source nearby and always completely extinguish the flames when done.

Moisture will be on the increase on Monday with more cloud cover moving in. A weak system approaching from the West could spark a stray shower or storm on Monday, especially across Northeast Missouri. However most locations will remain dry with similar temperatures to Sunday. High Pressure builds back in by midweek with clear skies and Southerly flow helping temperatures rise above average, into the 70′s and nearing 80 by Thursday and Friday.

