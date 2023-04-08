Hospital Report: April 8, 2023
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Deaths:
Phil Alan Leopold, age 59, of Hannibal, died on April 5 at his home.
Steven Gerald Hidy, age 34, of Quincy, died on April 6 at Blessing Hospital.
James W. “Jim” Veile, age 76, of Ursa, Illinois, died on April 5 at Sunset Home.
Clarence Emerson Jennings, age 78, of Hannibal, died on April 7 at his home.
Births:
Dahvion Stallings, of Canton, Mo., and Madalin Demoss, of Clayton, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Gabriel and Elise Hanafin, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
