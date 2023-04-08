Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, a new restaurant, Platt Daddy BBQ at 605 Hampshire St., made its debut in downtown Quincy.

Employees said they served more than 200 customers with non-stop orders coming through all day.

Owner Jeremy Platt said this turnout exceeded his expectations.

“We’ve been so busy,” Platt said. “You know we’ve been grinding to get this going. I’ve been awake 36 hours just to make sure it went flawlessly.”

Customer Isiah Tolton was one among many customers glad to see another barbeque option in Quincy, particularly in this end of town.

“I got the wings and the burnt ends,” Tolton said. “Those three tacos looked good, so I might get them next time.”

Platt said his business has been around for around six years now, but only for catering.

“We just kept growing and growing,” Platt said. “And it was like something has to give. So we need to either scale back or just push forward.”

Platt said going brick and mortar in downtown Quincy is a way to get involved with The District.

“I wanted to be downtown,” Platt said. “I have tremendous support from downtown, from these local businesses, from The Yellow Kiss Boutique, from Domestics, Etc.”

Platt said he and other businesses plan to do partnerships.

“This month we have the ‘Axe’llent mac and cheese,” Platt said. “A little playoff for the owners of The Quincy Axe Company. They love brisket and they love mac and cheese, so why not throw them in together?”

Platt said he will still continue catering.

Platt Daddy BBQ is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

He said he will be doing Sunday brunches as well, but they will be closed on Easter Sunday.

