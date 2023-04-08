Kids enjoy Easter egg hunts in the Tri-States

Salvation Army Easter
Salvation Army Easter(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Many kids are enjoying their share of Easter treats from egg hunts all over the Tri-States on Saturday.

Kids of all ages rummaged up and down clothing aisles at the Salvation Army in Hannibal to find the hidden eggs and fill their baskets.

Managers said the free event is a fun and safe activity for the kids and a way to promote their mission.

“And what we stand for, what we do for the community. Everything we do here goes back to the community to help out anyone who is in need,” said store manager Tina Eifert.

Quincy, Golden, Mendon and many more Tri-State communities hosted Easter egg hunts as well.

