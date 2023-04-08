Kroc Center hosts United Good Friday Service

Kroc Good Friday
Kroc Good Friday(WGEM)
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center kicked off their Easter Weekend festivities with their United Good Friday Service.

The service was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where community members gathered together to celebrate the unique ecumenical service.

Several community leaders had spoke in front of attendees at the service.

Salvation Army Congregational Event Officer Brandon Lewis explained the importance this service is for the community.

“Community is such an important value to this city,” Lewis said. “When we get the chance to celebrate that more together, it is a privilege to be a part of [it].”

The Kroc Center is also hosting two other events this weekend:

  • Bunny Hop Easter Party from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Easter Sunday Breakfast 9 a.m.
  • Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.

