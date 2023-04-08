Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash

Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A teen in Ralls County was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported a 17-year-old boy, from Palmyra, was traveling northbound on Route Z, just one mile north of Monroe City, when he failed to negotiate a curve in his 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. He traveled off the right side of the road and into a field at 12:10 a.m.

MSHP said the driver was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

MSHP said the teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.

