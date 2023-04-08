Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A teen in Ralls County was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported a 17-year-old boy, from Palmyra, was traveling northbound on Route Z, just one mile north of Monroe City, when he failed to negotiate a curve in his 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. He traveled off the right side of the road and into a field at 12:10 a.m.

MSHP said the driver was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

MSHP said the teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.