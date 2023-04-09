Area residents get their chance at hands-on firefighter learning with upcoming class

QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting Tuesday, April 11, the Quincy Fire Department is hosting a Citizens Fire Academy, which provides hands-on training to area residents who are interested in the different aspects of fire safety and firefighting.

The class is five weeks long, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. every Tuesday evening.

“We do focus on a lot of hands on stuff, so it’s not just sitting in a classroom death by PowerPoint,” QFD firefighter and program coordinator Bryan Meyer said. “We’ll get you in some gear, we’ll get you in some fires, we’ll get you cutting into parked cars, repelling off the side of the building if you want to.”

Meyer said a total of five participants have signed up, but the class capacity is 15.

During the first week, participants will take a basic CPR class while also getting into bunker gear. The following four weeks include hands-on training like fire behavior, vehicle extrication and a ropes class.

“Everybody thinks that the fire department is just firefighting, but we have a lot of disciplines,” Meyer said. “We’re kind of a swiss army knife of departments, we have rope rescue, trench rescue, hazmat, fires, medicals, you name it we’re probably involved in it some way shape or form.”

Interested participants have until Tuesday morning to submit a signup sheet.

You can also call the station at 217-228-4458 to sign up.

Participants must be at least 18-years old and have a doctors waiver.

“Even if someone doesn’t think they’re capable of it [the hands on work] they can still come and observe and still learn everything,” Meyer said.

