Brown County experiencing power outages

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Crews have been working for several hours to restore power to more than a thousand Ameren customers in Brown County.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love said the outage is affecting approximately 1,100 customers in Brown County.

The map on the Ameren website shows the outage started around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Love reported the cause is due to an issue at one of their substations.

Love said she does not know how long the outage will last.

