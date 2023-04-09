Easter Sunday at the Kroc Center

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the past several days, the Salvation Army Kroc Center has hosted a variety of events like the Bunny Hop Party, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Many families could be seen at the Kroc Center on Sunday morning enjoying the likes of bacon and eggs, fruit salad and muffins during their annual Easter morning breakfast.

“It’s all about family. Here at the Kroc Center, we try and impact the entire person and today is no exception,” Salvation Army Congregational Life Officer Brandon Lewis said. “This week has been no exception, the word ‘holiday’ comes from ‘holy day,’ and for Christians, this week is our most holy week.”

Families eventually made their way into the worship theater for Easter Sunday service.

On Friday, the Kroc Center hosted a United Good Friday service.

“It’s because of him [Jesus] that we’re able to have all of this, so to come together as a family, to come together with new people and with people we’ve known for a long time, that’s what it’s all about,” Lewis added.

The Kroc Center hosts regular Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. in addition to Sunday school.

