Easter Sunday at the Kroc Center

Several families could be seen gathering in fellowship on Sunday morning during the Kroc...
Several families could be seen gathering in fellowship on Sunday morning during the Kroc Center's annual Easter morning breakfast.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the past several days, the Salvation Army Kroc Center has hosted a variety of events like the Bunny Hop Party, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Many families could be seen at the Kroc Center on Sunday morning enjoying the likes of bacon and eggs, fruit salad and muffins during their annual Easter morning breakfast.

“It’s all about family. Here at the Kroc Center, we try and impact the entire person and today is no exception,” Salvation Army Congregational Life Officer Brandon Lewis said. “This week has been no exception, the word ‘holiday’ comes from ‘holy day,’ and for Christians, this week is our most holy week.”

Families eventually made their way into the worship theater for Easter Sunday service.

On Friday, the Kroc Center hosted a United Good Friday service.

“It’s because of him [Jesus] that we’re able to have all of this, so to come together as a family, to come together with new people and with people we’ve known for a long time, that’s what it’s all about,” Lewis added.

The Kroc Center hosts regular Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. in addition to Sunday school.

Click here to learn more about the Kroc Church.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival
Splash Park
Additions coming to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort
Fulton County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle after Tuesday tornado
Bodycam footage shows Fulton County deputy, patrol vehicle in tornado

Latest News

Illinois seeks library pledge against ‘banning’ books
Illinois seeks library pledge against ‘banning’ books
New London under boil water order
New London under boil water order
Many kids are enjoying their share of Easter treats from egg hunts all over the Tri-States on...
Kids look through clothing racks at Hannibal Salvation Army on egg hunt
On Saturday, a new restaurant, Platt Daddy BBQ at 605 Hampshire St., made its debut in downtown...
Platt Daddy BBQ opens in downtown Quincy