Deaths:

Roger L. Cottrell, age 79, of La Grange, Mo, died on April 8 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Peters, Mo.

Births:

Kris Bridgewater & Larissa Goodwin, of Lewistown, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Bryan Lee Ames & Shelby Martin, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.