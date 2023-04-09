New London under boil water order

By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London is under a boil water order until Tuesday due to a water main break.

New London Assistant Superintendent Jeffery Lewis reported that on Saturday, they had a water main break on 1st and Maple.

Lewis said this caused a large portion of New London to have low water pressure.

According to Lewis, the boil advisory is in effect until midnight on April 11.

