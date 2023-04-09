Warm Weather Continues into the Week

Heading into the week, the weather will feel more reminiscent of mid to late May versus early to mid-April.

A weakening low-pressure system will bring more clouds and the potential for a stray shower on Monday, otherwise most of the region will stay dry and temperatures will once again rise up to around 70 degrees.

Heading into Tuesday and beyond, a strong high-pressure system will develop over the Eastern United States. This system is known as a Rex Block, as it blocks most moisture and cool air from the Midwest. As the high slowly slides East Wednesday and Thursday, southerly winds will usher in even warmer air. Altogether, high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70′s on Tuesday and close to 80 on Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

With the warm, dry and breezy conditions... fire danger could once again be elevated midweek despite the gradual greening of plants across the region.

The next best chance for unsettled weather looks to move in Friday night into Saturday as a low-pressure system moves in from the west.

