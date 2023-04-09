Warm Weather Continues into the Week

Warm weather will continue through the week with temperatures rising 10-20 degrees above average.
Warm weather will continue through the week with temperatures rising 10-20 degrees above average.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heading into the week, the weather will feel more reminiscent of mid to late May versus early to mid-April.

A weakening low-pressure system will bring more clouds and the potential for a stray shower on Monday, otherwise most of the region will stay dry and temperatures will once again rise up to around 70 degrees.

Heading into Tuesday and beyond, a strong high-pressure system will develop over the Eastern United States. This system is known as a Rex Block, as it blocks most moisture and cool air from the Midwest. As the high slowly slides East Wednesday and Thursday, southerly winds will usher in even warmer air. Altogether, high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70′s on Tuesday and close to 80 on Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

With the warm, dry and breezy conditions... fire danger could once again be elevated midweek despite the gradual greening of plants across the region.

The next best chance for unsettled weather looks to move in Friday night into Saturday as a low-pressure system moves in from the west.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival
Splash Park
Additions coming to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Dry and breezy conditions will lead to a higher fire danger across the region.
Elevated Fire Danger on Easter Sunday
Evening Weather 04-08-2023
Evening Weather 04-08-2023
We are headed for a considerable warm up next week where we will likely see the season's first...
Perfect Easter Weekend Weather; Warming Trend Ahead
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening