18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Expressway crash
One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa
Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa

Latest News

Gardner Expressway crash
Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Gov. JB Pritzker said last week he does not think lifting a ban on new nuclear power...
Pritzker: ‘Devil’s in the details’ when considering lifting ban on new nuclear