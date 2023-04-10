Fort Madison man arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns, setting fire to home

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Fort Madison man was arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns from a home in Adrian, Illinois. and then setting fire to the house that the guns were in, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

On Tuesday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Rural Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 6:26 a.m. Duffy reported that the home was a total loss.

Duffy said while investigating the fire, they found a gun safe inside the home that had been tampered with prior to the fire.

After deputies spoke with the landowner, Duffy said they discovered that over 30 guns were missing along with several boxes of ammunition.

Duffy said after investigating, they identified Buck A. Bruner, 36, of Fort Madison.

Duffy reported they obtained an arrest warrant and then worked with the Fort Madison Police Department to obtain a search warrant for Bruner’s home.

Duffy reported Bruner was taken into custody within 72 hours of the fire. He said all firearms and ammunition were recovered.

Duffy said Bruner was allegedly running a large-scale drug operation out of his home.

