Fort Madison man arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns, setting fire to home

Buck Bruner
Buck Bruner(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Fort Madison man was arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns from a home in Adrian, Illinois. and then setting fire to the house that the guns were in, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

On Tuesday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Rural Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 6:26 a.m. Duffy reported that the home was a total loss.

Duffy said while investigating the fire, they found a gun safe inside the home that had been tampered with prior to the fire.

After deputies spoke with the landowner, Duffy said they discovered that over 30 guns were missing along with several boxes of ammunition.

Duffy said after investigating, they identified Buck A. Bruner, 36, of Fort Madison.

Duffy reported they obtained an arrest warrant and then worked with the Fort Madison Police Department to obtain a search warrant for Bruner’s home.

Duffy reported Bruner was taken into custody within 72 hours of the fire. He said all firearms and ammunition were recovered.

Duffy said Bruner was allegedly running a large-scale drug operation out of his home.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Expressway crash
One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa
Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa

Latest News

One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash
Tax credit would aid childcare providers
Missouri lawmakers discuss proposed childcare tax credit (1)
Missouri House passes childcare tax credit
Missouri lawmakers discuss proposed childcare tax credit (2)
Proposed tax credit looks to incentivize childcare centers and businesses
Missouri lawmakers discuss proposed childcare tax credit