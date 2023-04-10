Hannibal offering replacement program for invasive trees

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone traveling through the Hannibal area will likely see many of the white blossoming trees alongside the roads.

As it turns out, those trees are not supposed to be there, and the Hannibal Tree Board wants them taken down.

The tree species is the Bradford Pear, and it is an invasive species in Northeast Missouri.

That’s why the tree board is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, Forrest Keeling Nursery, the Missouri Invasive Plant Council and the Missouri Department of Conservation for a ‘buy-back’ program.

This program has been running for some time in larger metropolitan areas, but this is the first time it is being offered in Hannibal.

The program works like this: first, residents are asked to cut down the Bradford Pear Trees on their property.

Second, residents then take a picture of themselves next to their cut down tree and submit the photo online.

Third, residents then get to select from a variety of trees to replace the Bradford Pear Tree.

Fourth, residents pick up the free replacement tree from 3-6 p.m. on April 18 at Central Park in Hannibal.

Hannibal Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan said the trees used to be widely planted because they were thought to be the perfect ornamental tree.

However, Trevathan said it turns out these trees are spreading too rapidly and are causing harm for native trees.

“They’re not sterile, they will reproduce, and they are prolific spreaders. And they are spreading along our rights-of-way and our riverbanks and what’s happening is they compete with the native species,” said Trevathan.

In addition to the quick spread, the trees are also weaker and tend to break easily in storms and high winds.

Trevathan said he has already heard back from some Hannibal residents that are excited to participate in the replacement program.

“It gives them an incentive and a feel-good feeling of ‘hey, I’m going to remove a tree and put a new one in place that is a native tree and will be good for the environment,’” said Trevathan.

The warm spell this week is a great opportunity for residents to start on the tree cutting, as registration is due by this weekend.

Those interested in participating or finding out more information can click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.