Hannibal Public Schools to host community forum Thursday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Community members have a chance to share their thoughts on the future of the Hannibal School District this Thursday.

There will be a community forum at 6 p.m. in the Hannibal High School cafeteria to discuss the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, or CSIP for short.

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson said the forum is an important step in establishing goals for the district to meet in the next school year.

“CSIP is a strategic plan to kind of help guide our decision making on what things we feel are important as far as educating our youth, what we’re trying to produce,” Johnson said.

She said community input is a vital part of this process.

“This isn’t just my school district, although I’m very proud to say I’m a part of this school district, this school district is our community. And so, we value what our community feels about our school district. We’re educating their children in our community, and we can’t do that without all of us working together,” Johnson said.

She said a successful school district helps lead to a successful city with students eventually going into the local workforce and helping the local economy and community evolve.

“The school district is really a microcosm of the community in which it presides,” Johnson said.

The hope is that the plan will be finalized in early summer when the school board will vote for approval.

Once the plan is approved, each building in the district will come up with their own individualized plan based on the CSIP.

“So, you can kind of think of it like a funnel starting with the big picture and kind of funneling down into the individual buildings, so that way, we make sure that all of our schools are abiding by what we feel as a community and a district, is our primary goals and our primary purpose,” Johnson said.

