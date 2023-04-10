Hospital Report: April 10, 2023

Deaths:

Delores Dannehold, age 86, of Quincy died on April 9 in Eastside Health and Rehab Center in Pittsfield, Il.

Barbara Hutchens-Bugh, age 88, of Quincy died on April 8 in Country Aire Retirement Estate in Lewistown, Mo.

Births:

Ronald and Sarah Hageman of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jason and Tamara Anderson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jaylan Dade and Kya Williams of Quincy welcomed a boy.

William and Katherine Aubuchon of Maywood, Mo welcomed a boy.

