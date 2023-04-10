Hospital Report: April 10, 2023
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Deaths:
Delores Dannehold, age 86, of Quincy died on April 9 in Eastside Health and Rehab Center in Pittsfield, Il.
Barbara Hutchens-Bugh, age 88, of Quincy died on April 8 in Country Aire Retirement Estate in Lewistown, Mo.
Births:
Ronald and Sarah Hageman of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Jason and Tamara Anderson of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Jaylan Dade and Kya Williams of Quincy welcomed a boy.
William and Katherine Aubuchon of Maywood, Mo welcomed a boy.
