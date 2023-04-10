Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged

Gardner Expressway crash
Gardner Expressway crash(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An 18-year-old man who was injured in a semi and truck crash Sunday evening was identified Monday by officials at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jordan L. Hill, 18, of Bluffs, Illinois, was seriously injured in the crash near 2418 Gardner Expy.

Police said Hill was driving a 2023 GMC Sierra and headed north on Gardner Expressway when he crossed over the center line and side-swiped a Walmart Freightliner, driven by Mark A. Thornton, 64, of St. Roberts, Missouri.

Hill’s truck partially rolled and came to a rest on the driver’s side causing him to be pinned inside.

After being removed from the truck, police said Hill was transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries for emergency treatment.

Thornton was treated on scene with minor injuries

Police reported a 25-year-old female passenger was in the Freightliner with Thornton at the time of the crash. She was not injured.

Police said Hill was charged with improper lane usage.

