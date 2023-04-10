Maple Lawn Nursing Home reevaluates financial position

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Maple Lawn Nursing Home is reevaluating their financial position following the news that Proposition A in Marion County did not pass in the General Municipal Election on April 4.

Maple Lawn administrator Jesse Soondrum said he is disappointed that the vote did not pass; however, he is not defeated.

He said their team is looking at other revenue possibilities to support the nursing home.

Soondrum said at this time, the future of Maple Lawn is up in the air, but they are working diligently in reviewing their options to continue to make the nursing home a suitable place for residents to live.

“We are making sure that we have all the information that we need, we are exploring every option that we can to make sure that at the end of the day, we are making a wise decision that will hopefully benefit the nursing home for long term,” Soondrum said.

Soondrum said that even though it did not pass, he’s grateful for the support they received from voters, as the vote was only a 306 vote difference.

