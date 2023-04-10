More clouds today, but temperatures still pleasant

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work week with mild morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A trough to our west will continue to slide eastward through the Tri-States today. This will lead to increasing clouds, turning our skies partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The associated cold front will move into the northwestern portion of Missouri later this morning, before weakening and dissipating. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have developed ahead of this front over eastern Nebraska, western Iowa and northwest Missouri. The latest rapid refresh models keep the best chances of rain out of the Tri-States, just to our west. Therefore, I am not expecting any rain for us. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be very pleasant. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. By later this evening, the clouds will gradually clear out leading to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out the south/southeast at about 5 - 10 mph through the day.

For tonight, we will have clear to mostly clear skies. Light southeasterly winds will continue. Lows will be mild again, in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful sunny day. Winds will come out of the south/southwest. Wind speeds will increase slightly to about 5 to 15 mph. This will help to usher in warmer air, with highs in the upper 70s expected. Humidity levels will be low though.

