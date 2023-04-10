One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash

One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A man is dead after two UTVs crashed Sunday evening, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at 6:49 p.m. they responded to the area of 167 North 2400th Avenue near Bear Creek Recreation Area for two UTVs that collided.

Police said upon arrival, they found that the driver of the first UTV, a 26-year-old male, and the passenger, a 20-year-old female, had been ejected from the UTV.

Both of them were transported to Blessing Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was treated with minor injuries.

The driver of the second UTV a 27-year-old male, and the passenger a 25-year-old female, were treated on site for minor injuries.

Police reported that neither of the drivers nor passengers were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Adams County EMS, Lima Fire Department, Mendon Fire Department, Ursa Fire Department and Air Evac.

The crash is still under investigation.

