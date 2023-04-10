One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash

Gardner Expressway crash
Gardner Expressway crash(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - One person is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi and truck Sunday evening, according to officials at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said an 18-year-old man driving a 2023 GMC pickup truck was headed northbound on Gardner Expressway when he crossed over the center line and side-swiped a Walmart 18-wheeler.

The GMC truck partially rolled and came to a rest on the driver’s side causing the 18-year-old driver to be pinned inside.

After being extracted, police said the driver of the GMC truck was transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries for emergency treatment.

According to police, the 64-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police said no names will be released at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Gardner Expressway crash
Gardner Expressway crash(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins to headline Hannibal Barbeque Festival
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Splash Park
Additions coming to Yogi Bear Jellystone Park RV Resort

Latest News

Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa
Two UTVs crash near Bear Creek in Ursa
Central Fire Station
Area residents get their chance at hands-on firefighter learning with upcoming class
Several families could be seen gathering in fellowship on Sunday morning during the Kroc...
Easter Sunday at the Kroc Center
Illinois seeks library pledge against ‘banning’ books
Illinois seeks library pledge against ‘banning’ books