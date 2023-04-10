One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - One person is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi and truck Sunday evening, according to officials at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said an 18-year-old man driving a 2023 GMC pickup truck was headed northbound on Gardner Expressway when he crossed over the center line and side-swiped a Walmart 18-wheeler.

The GMC truck partially rolled and came to a rest on the driver’s side causing the 18-year-old driver to be pinned inside.

After being extracted, police said the driver of the GMC truck was transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries for emergency treatment.

According to police, the 64-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police said no names will be released at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Gardner Expressway crash (WGEM)

