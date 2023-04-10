Warm air and nary a chance for rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Does using the word nary make one sound old? We will have dry and pleasant weather conditions across the Midwest for much of this week. Our dry weather pattern is set up because of a weather mechanism called a blocking pattern. Blocking is when an area of high pressure remains, mainly stationary, causing weather systems to slide north of, and over top of, an area of high pressure. Our blocking high-pressure is just to the east of us. This will send any rainmakers to the north of the region. That blocking pattern slowly breaks down by Friday and allows a cold front to spark rain showers on Saturday. The cold front should be just strong enough to pump a few isolated thunderstorms in the mix for Saturday. Sometimes these blocking weather patterns really do a number on forecast models. The models will try to make systems flow as they normally do from the west to the east in a timely fashion. At times this can cause forecast models to bring in rain earlier than it will actually occur. In the meantime, we are set up for some very, very pleasant and warm temperatures. Temperature should top out near 80 degrees Tuesday through Friday. While 80 degrees is warm for this time of year record high temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s.

