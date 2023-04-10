Warm weather brings the start of tick season

QUINCY (WGEM) - It may sound a bit early, but you might want to start checking yourself for ticks after being outdoors.

There are several types of ticks that start to emerge this time of year, including the Lone Star Tick and the Black Legged Tick.

These ticks are known to carry various diseases such as Lyme Disease and Alpha-gal syndrome, which causes people to have an allergic reaction to red meat.

Amy Lefringhouse, Natural Resources, Environment and Energy Educator with the University of Illinois Extension, said the mild winter and current warm spell might lead to an early increase in activity.

“This year is not really a different type of year, but those warmer temperatures and earlier temperatures can create that atmosphere where they’re coming out and they’re becoming more active,” Lefringhouse said.

She said anyone planning on heading outside should always check themselves for ticks.

“When you’re going out into the outdoors and you’re so excited this spring to go out and get outside, there’s definitely some prevention measures that you should take,” Lefringhouse said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tick season can start early in April and be active until September.

To avoid ticks on yourself, your family and your pets know what to do before stepping outside.

Ticks are most common in grass, bushes or wooded areas. The CDC said that ticks can also be in a backyard or neighborhood.

The CDC recommends wearing clothing containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear and remain protected through several times of washing.

Using an EPA bug repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanoate. EPA has a search tool to find the best products to fit any needs.

Also, avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter, and stay in the center of hiking trails. Ticks are most commonly found in the grass and brush along the side of trails.

After a few hours outside, check yourself and your pets for ticks as soon as you step inside.

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks are often carried indoors by clothing. The CDC said to tumble dry clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks. Cold temperatures will not kill ticks.

Examine your gear and pets. Pets are likely to attract tick bites and tickborne diseases. Vaccines are not available for most diseases. The CDC said that signs of a tickborne disease won’t appear until 7-21 days after a tick bite.

Talk to your veterinarians about the best tick prevention products for your dog and the types of tickborne diseases in your area.

The CDC said cats are extremely sensitive to a variety of chemicals. Do not apply any tick prevention products to your cats without talking to your veterinarian.

If a tick is found, follow this video from NAPNAP Knows Lyme. The CDC also offers a Tick Bite Bot to assist with removing ticks and seeking health care, if appropriate after a bite.

Follow more information about tick bites, tick bite diseases and other tick-appropriate information on the CDC website.

